The J Sisters have jokes! Sophie Turner, Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas took some savage digs at their husbands — Joe, Nick and Kevin Jonas — during Netflix’s Jonas Brothers Family Roast special.

“It’s a one-of-a-kind comedy special that celebrates the universal truth that no one can get under your skin quite like your family,” Nick declared in October 2021, nearly a month before the special premiered. Kevin added: “You’ll see us like you’ve never seen us before.”

Aside from their wives, the comedy special — which premiered on November 23 — featured guest appearances from Kenan Thompson, Pete Davidson, Niall Horan, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, John Legend, Lilly Singh and Jack Whitehall.

“We’ve had conversations [about] boundaries but we’re also brothers,” Joe told Entertainment Weekly prior to the premiere. “Boundaries schmoundaries. We know what we can and cannot do and, also, we’re not trying to break the band up again. My jokes are fun and there’s a couple gut punches. You gotta go for it.”

The Jonas Brothers skyrocketed to fame following their Disney Channel days. As a trio, the New Jersey natives starred in the Camp Rock film series and TV show JONAS. After years of touring and dropping albums together, the boys announced in October 2013 that the band was taking a break. Years after pursuing solo careers, Nick, Kevin and Joe reunited in 2019 with a new album and more tours.

Since it seems like they’ve done everything throughout their careers, a televised roast special was the logical next step.

“We had always talked about wanting to do a roast and finding the right moment and partner to do it with,” Nick told EW. “We had a meeting with Netflix, and I think at the introduction of the idea we were already full steam ahead. They were on board right away and then we kind of had a second-guess moment of: ‘Are we sure we want to do this?’ But we’re here now! So we’ll see what happens.”

Joe was quick to chime in noting that he’s most scared of what the wives’ jokes were going to be like. He explained, “They’ve got the most ammunition here of everyone who’s going to be up on the stage.”

But before taking the stage, the former DNCE member said he and Sophie didn’t have a conversation about their joke.

“I don’t know what she wrote so it’s going to be quite fun for me,” Joe gushed. “And she refuses to hear any of my bits so we’ll see how it goes. Ask me tomorrow. Ask my therapist.”

Scroll through our gallery for a recap of the Jonas Brothers’ wives’ most savage Jonas Brothers Family Roast jokes.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.