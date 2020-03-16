Lorde

“I’ve been working away on the new songs for most of this year in New Zealand,” the singer wrote in a newsletter to her fans in November 2019. “It’s been going pretty well, but something happened last month that I need to tell you about. Some of you may know about Pearl, my dog. Pearl came into my life in 2018, and almost immediately changed everything for me. As anyone who has had the pleasure of raising a dog can understand, my life grew exponentially. Pearl brought an immeasurable amount of joy and purpose into my world. Love vibrated all around us. I felt my life growing and swelling in healthfulness, this orb of contentment glowing around me and Pearl, and our family.”

The “Royals” songstress revealed that her furry friend had unfortunately been sick throughout his whole life, but that month, the illness had taken turn for the worse.

“One day we woke up and I knew, in that way mothers do, that he was sicker than we had realized, and that we were nearing a point where his body wasn’t going to be able to cope,” Lorde continued. “I rushed him to the specialists. Pearl had two cardiac arrests about an hour apart, and after the second one, he died. I was holding him when he went, and I know he knew that I was there. But this loss has been indescribably painful, and a light that was turned on for me has gone out. I have lost my boy, and I need some time to see the good again, to finish making this [album] for you. It won’t be the same work — as anyone who has felt loss can understand, there’s a door that opens that you step through, and everything is different on the other side.”