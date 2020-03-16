Our hearts are breaking for Nia Sioux. The Dance Moms star just revealed that her dog, Olive, had unfortunately passed away. A pet can definitely become a huge part of your life, so we are so sorry for her loss.
“Today we lost the most special girl. Thank you for always putting a smile on my face. It hurts so bad knowing that I won’t get to cuddle with you one last time, but I know you’re thriving up there in doggy heaven,” she wrote on Instagram. “Love you so much, Olive, it won’t be the same without you.”
Unfortunately, she is not the only celebrity to have to go through the heartbreak of losing a pet. Stars like Sadie Stanley, Logan Paul, Demi Lovato, Lili Reinhart, Ashley Tisdale, Jeffree Star, Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner, Aly and AJ Michalka, Miley Cyrus, Shay Mitchell, Lauren Jauregui and more have all also opened up about an animal they loved passing away. Scroll through our gallery to see all the celebrities who have unfortunately lost a pet.
