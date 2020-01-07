Twitter and Instagram definitely have a lot of upsides — like making friends, staying connected with people you don’t get to see that often and of course and keeping up with your favorite celebrities. But with the Internet trolls and haters, they’ve also got some downsides too. That’s why some of our favorite stars have decided to step away from social media over the years.

Take Lizzo, for example. The singer just announced she’s leaving Twitter because she can’t handle all the nasty comments.

“Yeah I can’t do this Twitter s**t no more… too many trolls… I’ll be back when I feel like it,” she wrote.

As much as fans are going to miss seeing her posts, everyone is so glad she’s taking some time to refresh and focus. And it turns out, she’s not the only one. Stars like Tana Mongeau, Chloe Lukasiak, Demi Lovato, Camila Cabello, Lili ReinhartJustin Bieber, Dove Cameron and more have all also taken a step away from the internet before — and those are just a few on the long list.

