Demi Lovato
In July 2019, Demi clapped back at a body-shaming internet troll. And days later, she announced that she was stepping away from social media.
“Taking a break from social media, be kind,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.
She returned to Instagram one month later. As for her Twitter, Demi disabled her account back in February 2019, and still hasn’t returned to the social media app. The singer decided to say goodbye to the app after she came under fire for posting a meme about 21 Savage that many fans found distasteful.
Ok, so let us explain what went down. The rapper 21 Savage was taken into custody on Sunday, February 3, 2019 and was reportedly facing deportation. And after it was discovered that he may actually be British, memes quickly started circulating the web. But when the “Tell Me You Love Me” singer took to Twitter to share her amusement over them, fans were not happy.
“So far 21 Savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl,” she wrote.
And although she claimed she was making a joke about him being British and not about his arrest or deportation, the singer quickly started receiving a ton of criticism for her comment. Some other celebrities even jumped to 21 Savage’s defense, sending Demi some pretty harsh messages. But when people started bringing up her addiction, she felt they took it too far.
“F–k Twitter,” she raged. “This is why I don’t tweet anymore. If you’re gonna come at me for making a joke, try coming at me with something original not involving drugs.”
The former Sonny With A Chance star disabled her Twitter account shortly after. She also took to her Instagram Story to address the situation, writing, “Wasn’t laughing at anyone getting deported. I know that’s not a joke… nor have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction, let alone their OD.”
And Demi’s most recent incident with 21 Savage wasn’t the first time she decided to leave Twitter. The former Camp Rock actress also took a break from social media back in July 2018, after her scary overdose. She returned to Instagram on November 6, four months later.
Back in June 2016, the singer deleted also her Twitter and Instagram, after getting involved in some drama with Mariah Carey. But, literally just one day later she rejoined! She tweeted and said, “I love my Lovatics too much to leave them over some lame a– haters.. What was I thinking?!??.” Hopefully she comes back to Twitter soon — because we miss her too much already!