He’s back? Ansel Elgort shared a rare social media post to promote his upcoming movie West Side Story more than a year after his June 2020 scandal.

The Fault in Our Stars actor, 27, uploaded the movie’s two-minute-long trailer alongside a heartfelt caption about his starring role as Tony in the musical, which is set to hit theaters on December 10.

“Being a part of this ensemble has been one of the greatest honors of my life. The stellar cast, legendary production team, all-star crew and world class orchestra constantly inspired us to give our best every day,” he wrote. “We are all so excited to share this movie with you!!! With love and immense gratitude, Ansel.”

The IGTV video marks Ansel’s first Instagram post since clearing his feed last year. The actor has also changed his profile photo to one from West Side Story with costar Rachel Zegler and updated his bio to promote the film’s premiere date.

Ansel’s Instagram post comes weeks after he made a rare public appearance on September 9 to honor his dad, photographer Arthur Elgort, at The Daily Front Row’s 2021 Fashion Media Awards. The New York Fashion Week outing marked the New York native’s first public appearance since he was accused of sexual assault in June 2020.

At the time, a fan claimed in a lengthy since-deleted Twitter post that she was sexually assaulted at age 17 by the actor, who was 20 at the time. He knew what he was doing,” the woman alleged.

“Years later, I have PTSD. I have panic attacks and I go to therapy,” she added. “I am ready to talk about it and finally heal.”

Ansel responded, denying the accusations, in a since-deleted Instagram message.

“I was distressed to see the social media posts about me that have been circulating in the past 24 hours,” the Divergent star wrote at the time. “I cannot claim to understand Gabby’s feelings but her description of events is simply not what happened. I have never and would never assault anyone.”

The musician continued, “What is true is that in New York in 2014, when I was 20, Gabby and I had a brief, legal and entirely consensual relationship. Unfortunately, I did not handle the breakup well. I stopped responding to her, which is an immature and cruel thing to do to someone. I know this belated apology does not absolve me of my unacceptable behavior when I disappeared.”

Ansel has not publicly spoken about the incident any further.

