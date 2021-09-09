September is full of stars in the Big Apple! New York Fashion Week is officially back and better than ever after looking a little different in 2020 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

This year, both A-listers — like Dove Cameron — and social media stars — like Noah Beck — have traveled from far and wide to take a peek at fashion’s best looks. Every year, Fashion Week — or Fashion Month as it’s been dubbed by some — takes over New York City with big white tents and tons of photographers. 2021 is no different, but this time around, Young Hollywood is taking over with their best looks.

The Descendants alum, for one, is always sporting a super fashionable look. Over the years, Dove has evolved from a Disney darling to edgy queen but always slays the red carpet.

“My style icon will always and forever — even though it’s not always reflected in the way I personally dress — Winona Ryder. I live and die by Winona Ryder,” Dove told Life & Style in November 2019. “It’s more of what she wore when she was in her Beetlejuice era — back in the day. She wore this really beautiful, white dress, but the thing is — she was such a tomboy. I don’t know, her whole aesthetic was just so intelligent and so her but also, like, jeans with her leather jacket and her T-shirts and her red lipstick and the bare eye and the short tomboy cut. She is such a badass, I love her.”

Although she’s been spotted wearing a T-shirt and jeans more than once, the Liv and Maddie star told the publication that her go-to outfit is more along the lines of comfy dresses.

“If I could wear jeans and a white distressed shirt and a leather jacket every day, I probably would — with a bold red lip or something like that,” Dove shared, noting that she has a “masculine and punky” style. “But my go-to that I usually realistically do is a long, vintage sundress, like a button-up down to ankles and then massive men’s docks and a messy bun and big sunglasses.”

When it comes to her New York Fashion Week looks, Dove definitely knows how to turn up the glam. This year, while attending the Bvlgari x B.Zero1 Party, she opted for a hot pink fitted dress, and it was perfect!

Scroll through our gallery to see which other Young Hollywood stars perfected their New York Fashion Week look in 2021.

