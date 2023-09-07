Fall New York Fashion Week (NYFW) is finally here! The 2023 fashion event is always stacked with a lineup of huge Hollywood stars, actors, singers and influencers. Keep reading to see some of the best looks from this year’s NYFW.

NYFW brings together the leading fashion designers, industry professionals and models to multiple different stages of brands. This year’s fall event began on September 6, with brands like Chanel and Victoria’s Secret kickstarting the week off with their own events.

“We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for,” Chris Rupp, Victoria’s Secret’s chief customer officer, said in a statement at the time. “We’re celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can’t wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform.”

One celebrity that went to both Victoria’s Secret and Chanel shows, is TikTok It-Girl herself, Alix Earle. She even posted a hilarious TikTok of herself getting ready for the Victoria’s Secret event while she was riding in an Uber driving from the Chanel show!

“I’m not sure how exactly I’m supposed to get changed,” the influencer said as she pulled out a garment bag that held her second look for the VS event. “I have a whole steamer in here.”

“I have no idea how I’m supposed to get this on right now,” she said as she maneuvered the straps of her dress, “This is actually the craziest thing I’ve ever done,” she told the camera as she touched up her makeup.

ICYMI, Alix is a social media star who posts daily vlogs and makeup routines every day while keeping it real, and leading an extremely busy life!

“I’ve shared the good, the bad and the ugly because that’s just life and what makes us human – no matter what age you are,” Alix told HollywoodLife in March 2023. “Growing up as a social media user, I have seen time and time again the same type of perfected and flawless images and videos. I find that a lot of what people post online is fabricated to look a certain way, but I hope that by keeping it real it inspires others to do the same.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the celebrities who attended fall 2023’s NYFW so far.

