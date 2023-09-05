Fashion icons! The 2023 Venice Film Festival is well underway, and Young Hollywood’s biggest stars have taken to various red carpets to show off their best looks at the Italian event.

Spanning from August 30 to September 9, there are more than just movie premieres at the star-studded festival. In fact, Lili Reinhart, Camila Mendes and more notable names took their trip to Italy to support Armani Beauty at multiple events. Kelsea Ballerini, for one, was joined by boyfriend Chase Stokes for Giorgio Armani’s “One Night Only” fashion show at the Venice Film Festival.

“The pieces themselves were stunning. I really loved the throughline of using the contrast of pretty pastels with black,” the singer told The Hollywood Reporter after the September 2 event. “There were so many looks I was thinking ‘I have have have to wear that!'”

While she gushed over the fashion presentation, Kelsea was also so there for the stunning city overall.

“It was my first Venice experience, and truly a place pictures can’t even do justice,” she added.

Similarly, Jacob Elordi was a focal point of the film festival, as he attended the premiere for his upcoming movie, Priscilla, where the Euphoria star is playing late musical legend Elvis Presley. It was announced in October 2022, that Jacob would be taking on the role, months after Austin Butler was nominated for an Oscar playing the same late star in the Elvis movie. Priscilla director Sofia Coppola has spoken candidly about the major differences between the two movies. Mainly, explaining that this one is based on Priscilla Presley’s 1985 memoir Elvis and Me.

“I’m excited to do something rooted in that Americana style for the first time, and Priscilla is a quintessential glamor icon,” Sofia told Collider in October 2022. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world — kind of similarly to Marie Antoinette.”

