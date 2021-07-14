It’s Timothée Chalamet‘s world, and we’re all just living in it!

The actor made major headlines after stepping foot on the 2021 Cannes Film Festival red carpet to promote his upcoming movie The French Dispatch. Following a year without the film festival due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrities returned to the star-studded event in July 2021 wearing some pretty epic looks. Timothée, for one, has continued his reign as one of the most fashionable men in Hollywood with his various outfits during the festival’s events.

Set to premiere in October 2021, the upcoming flick also stars Timothée’s frequent collaborator and best friend, Saoirse Ronan, among others. According to the official summary the movie “brings to life a collection of stories from the final issue of an American magazine published in a fictional 20th-century French city.”

To start his press tour, the Little Women alum attended the The French Dispatch premiere looking cooler than ever in a silver Tom Ford suit and sunglasses. He’s been turning heads with every look thereafter. Louis Vuitton even hosted an event during the festival in which Timothée arrived in the fashion house’s best menswear. He went with a green tracksuit, adorned with the designer’s classic pattern, and a stylish baseball cap. Of course, what really stole the show were his printed sneakers. His sunglasses also made another appearance at a second The French Dispatch event. This time, he went more casual with a pink shirt and black pants while posing alongside the film’s cast.

According to fans on social media, New York native definitely understood the assignment. “Timothée Chalamet’s back hurts from carrying the weight of being the hottest man at the Cannes,” one person wrote on Twitter. Another added, “I’m a quiet person until I see pictures of Timothée Chalamet at the Cannes 2021 Film Festival.”

In December 2019, Timothée was named GQ Magazine‘s Best Dressed Man, and he’s been living up to the title ever since. At the time, the actor told Entertainment Tonight that he was “not expecting” the title, noting it was “very random” but he was grateful nonetheless.

While chatting with Time Out in October 2018, the actor also dished on his love of fashion and revealed that he’s usually dressing himself for major events. “I hear about celebrities who have stylists, and that blows my mind,” Timothée shared at the time. “It’s certainly not why I act, but I can wear cool clothes from some of the nicest designers in the world. [So why] am I going to pay someone to figure out what I should be wearing? That’s the fun part.’

