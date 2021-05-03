After a year off due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Met Gala is back! The 2021 event, which is traditionally held on the first Monday in May, will now be in person on September 13, 2021.

Although things will definitely look a little different this year, the outfits are sure to be just as extravagant as years past. Instead of the normal fanfare that goes along with the annual outing, the 2021 Met Gala will be a more intimate event to celebrate the opening of the In America: A Lexicon of Fashion exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“Over the past year, because of the pandemic, the connections to our homes have become more emotional, as have those to our clothes,” curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, said in a statement. “For American fashion, this has meant an increased emphasis on sentiment over practicality.”

The exhibit will be split into two parts, with the second — titled In America: An Anthology of Fashion — debuting in May 2022, putting the Met Gala back on track. So, yes, there will be two Met Galas in a one-year period.

“Responding to this shift, Part One of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion,” Andrew continued in his statement. “Part Two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

Two events mean two opportunities for celebrities to blow fans away with their iconic looks. For the 2021 gala, Timothée Chalamet, Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka were listed as cochairs of the event alongside Tom Ford, Adam Mosseri and Anna Wintour as honorary chairs. The dress code for the event will be “American Independence,” per a May 2021 announcement from Vogue.

After two consecutive Mays without a Met Gala, the upcoming event will, hopefully, give a fashion forward red carpet feel that starts to get the world back to normal. As for the attendees, any and all celebs set to walk the coveted Met steps have been kept under wraps thus far, but in the past Zendaya, Rihanna, Lana Condor and Harry Styles, among others, have turned heads with their looks for the high-fashion event.

Scroll through our gallery for everything you can expect to see at the 2021 Met Gala.

