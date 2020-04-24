The current coronavirus pandemic might have led to the cancelation of the 2020 Met Gala, but that doesn’t mean that the party is going to stop. On Wednesday, April 22, Billy Porter took to social media and announced that he had teamed up with Vogue to launch Instagram’s Met Gala Challenge for celebrities.

Yep, that’s right, the performer asked fellow stars, and normal people, to pick their favorite look from the annual event and recreate it in their home. He will be taking submissions until May 3 and announce the winners on the first Monday in May — May 4, when the event was supposed to take place.

“The time has come for the challenge to end all fashion challenges. Pick an iconic Met Gala look from years past and recreate it in your home,” Billy told fans in the now-viral Instagram video. “You best be creative.”

For those who missed it, over 2,750,000 people have contracted the virus so far, resulting in more than 190,000 deaths. Medical professionals have called for “social distancing” to prevent further spreading of the illness, which is defined as “trying to keep yourself away from other people, especially large crowds.” Because of this many events, concerts, award shows, conventions and festivals have been canceled, including all Broadway plays and sports games. People are urged to stay indoors, avoid public places and isolate themselves during this time.

On March 16, fashion icons of the world were heartbroken when the editor-in-chief of Vogue, Anna Wintour, announced that the star-studded affair had been postponed indefinitely.

“Due to the unavoidable and responsible decision by the Metropolitan Museum to close its doors, About Time, and the opening night gala, will not take place on the date scheduled,” she said in a statement, at the time. “In the meantime, we will give you a preview of this extraordinary exhibition in our forthcoming May issue.”

