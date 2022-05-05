Emma Chamberlain just revealed all of her new tattoos, and we’re obsessed! The YouTube star showed off the new ink in a Vogue video while she’s getting ready for the 2022 Met Gala.

“So recently, I did get a lot of tattoos and I don’t know what’s happening,” Emma told Vogue. “They’re all on my arms, and I have a feeling I’m not going to stray away from my arms.”

She’s not kidding — one of her many arm tattoos displays an adorable stuffed animal. “One of my favorites is this little stuffed bunny, I had a stuffed bunny as a child so that’s him!” Like the bunny, most of her ink has a lot of meaning to the young star, which she says was very important to her.

“I definitely made it a priority to have the tattoos be meaningful,” she explained, “I felt that that would prevent regret. Whereas a stylistic choice you’re more likely to be like ‘Well, that’s not cool anymore!'”

Emma recently interviewed celebrities at the 2021 and 2022 Met Galas, which were six months apart due to the covid pandemic. She became a meme during her 2022 interview with Jack Harlow, where he jokingly told her “Love ya, bye!” to which she replied, “Love ya!” before looking at the camera panicked and laughing as if just realizing to whom she declared her love. The interaction has become a trending audio on TikTok.

“This has to be the funniest thing on Emma Chamberlain’s Met Gala interviews,” said one user on Twitter. We agree!

Back in December 2021, Emma spoke to W Magazine about how growing up on the internet can be a little weird sometimes, especially within a generation that is constantly online.

“There are times when I want to go and delete it all. But I also think that I’m taking myself a little bit too seriously in those moments. I mean, when I see other people’s content from when they were 16, I think it’s so cute,” she explained. “I’m very meticulous about everything, so the fact that there’s so much of me on the internet — a lot of it out of my control — makes me very anxious at times. But I try to remind myself that it’s just not that f–king deep.”

Scroll through our gallery for a deep dive into Emma’s new tattoos!

