Emma Chamberlain owned the 2022 Met Gala red carpet and we cannot and will not get over it. Wearing a stunning Louis Vuitton two-piece set, Emma returned with platinum blonde hair to the annual event to interview celebrities for Vogue’s YouTube channel once again.

The last time the YouTuber interviewed stars during fashion’s biggest night was in 2021, which was also her Met Gala debut. At the time, she wore a Louis Vuitton metallic studded gown covered in reflective crystals featuring triangle cutouts and an asymmetrical skirt.

“I knew that I wanted something more open on top,” she told PopSugar of her Met Gala look in September 2021. “There were a few things I had in mind, but generally I just gave everybody control.”

Back in December 2021, the social media star opened up about her work with Louis Vuitton in an interview with W Magazine. “I got my very first call about working with Louis Vuitton around the spring or summer of 2019. I was going through a really tough time in my personal life,” she reflected.

“When my agent told me that Louis Vuitton wanted to work with me, I was like, ‘I don’t even think I can think about this right now.’ Looking back, it was so funny: When you’re in a state like that, sometimes you just need something to suddenly wake you up so that you become conscious again. So then I was like, ‘Oh s–t! Wait, hold on, this is actually awesome! I don’t need to be upset right now.'”

She also explained her very own relationship with fashion. “Here’s the thing: I’ve always loved clothes. My dad is an artist, and my mom went to fashion school. But as much as I’ve always been interested in fashion, whether or not I was actually able to live it was another story. When I was going to school, I was wearing a school uniform. And then on Fridays, we got to dress however we wanted. I was like, ‘Okay, I’m wearing skinny jeans,’ which is now something that makes me want to vomit when I think about it.”

