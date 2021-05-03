When it comes to Young Hollywood, the biggest stars are always invited to the Met Gala. The red carpet is constantly filled with the best and brightest up-and-coming stars who turn heads on the first Monday in May with their fashionable looks embodying the year’s theme.

Lana Condor made her debut at the event in 2019, wearing a giant pink dress. In fact, the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before star’s outfit was so extravagant that she even got her purse stuck in it! When looking back at her first-ever met gala, the actress took to Instagram Stories and revealed to fans, that she recruited other partygoers to call her phone to see if she could feel her purse vibrating within all the tulle.

“And the answer was, no, I did not feel it vibrate. And [at] this point I was convinced I’d never find it,” she wrote, adding that Riverdale actor Charles Melton “swooped in and saved the day.”

As it turns out, that wasn’t even the most eventful part of her evening. In a separate series of Instagram Stories posts, Lana revealed that she headed back to set to film the second To All the Boys movie hours after attending the gala.

“I worked every day, so for a hot second I thought I wasn’t going to be able to attend the gala. I was HEARTBROKEN. Then, like a damn fairy godmother, production agreed to halt production for ONE DAY so I could go. It was literally a miracle, and I am so grateful for everyone that helped make that happen,” the brunette beauty shared. “The catch was — I HAD to be back in time to work the next day (Tuesday). That meant — I flew from Vancouver to NYC, did the Met, did the after parties, got RIGHT on a plane back to Vancouver in the EARLY EARLY morning (without sleeping & still having my full glam on) and sped to work just to make it on time.”

Of course, she shared a photo of her shedding some tears after making it back to set.

Over the years, stars like Lana have made their Met Gala debut in some pretty epic outfits, while others — like Zendaya, Gigi Hadid, Miley Cyrus and more — have attended year after year and leveled up their looks each time. Either way, it’s safe to say, Young Hollywood always slays the red carpet no matter what they wear.

Scroll through our gallery to see Young Hollywood’s best Met Gala looks of all time!

