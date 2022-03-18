The Met Gala is back in May! After hosting the event in September 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the star-studded affair has been brought back to its first Monday in May date — taking place on May 2, 2022.

The extravagant event celebrates the opening of a new exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City and is traditionally filled with tons of fanfare. Last year’s theme kicked off the two-part exhibit with In America: A Lexicon of Fashion. This time around, the theme will be, In America: An Anthology of Fashion. Two Met Galas in a one-year period? Yes, please!

Although things will definitely look a little different this year, the outfits are sure to be just as extravagant as years past. Instead of the normal fanfare that goes along with the annual outing, the 2021 Met Gala will be a more intimate event to celebrate the opening of the exhibit at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

“They’re really engaging with the concept for the exhibition, which is this sort of new language for American fashion. That’s been really exciting,” curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue in February 2022. “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers and designers. … So, one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

In an August 2021 statement, the curator further explained the differences between the two-part exhibits.

“Responding to this shift, Part One of the exhibition will establish a modern vocabulary of American fashion based on the expressive qualities of clothing as well as deeper associations with issues of equity, diversity, and inclusion,” he shared at the time. “Part Two will further investigate the evolving language of American fashion through a series of collaborations with American film directors who will visualize the unfinished stories inherent in The Met’s period rooms.”

Each year, the Met Gala also names a few stars to cochair the event, for 2022, Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda will host alongside designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

The event is sure to bring out some major stars wearing more extravagant looks. As for the attendees, any and all celebs set to walk the coveted Met steps have been kept under wraps thus far, but in the past Zendaya, Rihanna and Harry Styles, among others, have made major headlines for their red carpet looks.

Scroll through our gallery for more details on the 2022 Met Gala.

