Zendaya is making her long awaited Met Gala return — as a co-chair! The Dune star will be front and center at fashion’s biggest night in May 2024 — and we have all the details.

Who Are the 2024 Met Gala Co-Chairs?

Along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth will be joining the actress as co-chairs.

This will serve as Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in over five years. During her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, the Euphoria actress turned heads while adhering to the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. At the time, she was dressed as a full-on Disney Princess complete with a light-up gown. During the same Extra interview, Zendaya shared that it was a “very stressful” look. “That one almost took me out,” she added.

While walking the red carpet at the time, the Disney alum called it “the coolest dress I have ever worn.”

Zendaya’s longtime stylist and close friend Law Roach said of the dress, “It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” he told Vogue in May 2019.

The Golden Globe winning actress is known for bringing some of the most iconic looks to the Met Gala — following the theme to perfection while also adding her own fashion flair. We can’t wait to see what Zendaya pulls off this year!

When Is the 2024 Met Gala?

The Met Gala always falls on the first Monday of May — this year, that day is Monday, May 6.

What Is the 2024 Met Gala Theme?

The dress code for the 2024 was announced as “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, will also be holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which should also be implemented into the theme. So, think: elegant, natural and whimsical fashion pieces that stand the test of time.

“It is very much an ode to nature and the emotional poetics of fashion,” Andrew Bolton, the curator in charge of The Costume Institute, told to Vogue. “One thing I hope this show will activate is that sensorial appreciation of fashion.”

