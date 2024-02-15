Olivia Rodrigo and Conan Gray are friends first! Since the two singer-songwriters’ friendship has blossomed, the BFFS are often asked when they’re going to collaborate musically — however, the “Heather” singer revealed why that may never be the case.

“Liv and I have written together, but just like for funsies,” Conan revealed on the Zach Sang Show in February 2024. “I think with friends you just want to have friends and be happy, you know? She’s just so talented and so fun to watch her do her thing.”

He also revealed that collaborations aren’t really his “vibe,” and it’s more important to focus on his friendships than a future collaboration.

“If you write a really good song then you’re like ‘hell yeah,’” he added. “But [Olivia and I] haven’t written anything good … sorry to disappoint!”

ICYMI, Conan and Olivia first met in 2020, as they both share a music producer, Dan Nigro. And while they may not be collaborating any time soon, they have performed together in concert before!

During the Sour Tour in April 2022 in Vancouver, Conan joined Olivia on stage to perform Katy Perry‘s “The One That Got Away.”

“Being able to sing together was a really special moment,” Conan told People Magazine following the performance. “She’s so talented and it [was] an absolute pleasure to witness her talent in front of my eyes for the first time. I’ve never seen her live.” Though he admitted that “there’s nothing in talks” about an official collaboration, they were happy to be able to share the stage together.

During an interview with Rolling Stone, Gray opened up about his close bond with the Sour singer. “I very much value quality over quantity in my life,” he said. “With Olivia, she’s someone that I just adore. And it’s always nice to have friends that you can depend on. [Fame] is a very confusing thing, and it’s nice to have people that you can relate to and find comfort in.”

For her part, Olivia has nothing but kind words to say about her bestie.

“I was always one of Conan’s biggest fans,” she told GQ in August 2021. “Conan really lights up every room he walks into. He’s so generous and warm with his spirit.”

