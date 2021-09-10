When it comes to fashion, Zendaya is one of the biggest style icons in Hollywood — especially at the Met Gala. Each year, the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City hosts a prestigious event for A-list stars to show off their best looks. Since her debut at the Met Gala in 2015, the Shake It Up alum has been one of the best-dressed attendees every year.

Unfortunately, the actress revealed that she would be unable to walk up the legendary set of stairs into the museum when the event returned in September 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“I will be on Euphoria,” she told Extra during an interview alongside Dune costar Timothée Chalamet. ”My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for Euphoria. I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting.”

Timothée was named as one of the event’s honorary cochairs for the 2021 event — with the theme In America: A Lexicon of Fashion — alongside Billie Eilish, Amanda Gorman and Naomi Osaka.

Further explaining her absence at the Met Gala, Zendaya said, “I got my time off to come here and do this Venice [Film Festival] experience, which has been really, really special.”

During her last appearance at the Met Gala in 2019, the HBO star turned heads while adhering to the theme, Camp: Notes on Fashion. At the time, she was dressed as a full-on Disney Princess complete with a light-up gown. During the same Extra interview, Zendaya shared that it was a “Very stressful” look. “That one almost took me out,” she added.

While walking the red carpet at the time, the Disney alum called it “the coolest dress I have ever worn.”

“It’s really amazing what it can do!” the California native added, praising designer Tommy Hilfiger.

“It’s almost like this is the last hoorah and the last time people will identify her as a Disney princess — which isn’t a bad thing,” Zendaya’s stylist and close friend Law Roach told Vogue in May 2019 of the now-iconic Cinderella dress.

Aside from the jaw-dropping princess gown, Zendaya has also slayed the red carpet wearing designers like Michael Kors in 2016. That year, she went along with the Manus X Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology theme, wearing an off-the-shoulder bejeweled gown.

Scroll through our gallery to take a look at all of Zendaya’s Met Gala looks over the years.

