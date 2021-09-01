A Hollywood icon! Zendaya became a household name with Disney Channel viewers after Shake It Up premiered in 2010. From there, the actress has gone on to star in some major roles alongside huge stars and has racked up accolades for her fashion sense and TV roles.

Once her time on Shake It Up came to an end in 2013, Zendaya had a major decision to make: leave the Disney Channel or stay. When the opportunity arose to be a part of K.C. Undercover, the California native knew she could make a change, which is when she was first graced with role model status.

“When I left Disney, there weren’t any families of color on the channel. … I thought that was a big reason why I wanted to come back,” she shared during an interview with Variety in August 2017. “I think I’ve successfully made a show that not only allows for representation but sees girls in a powerful and strong position.”

As she’s continued to grow up in the spotlight, Zendaya has continued to choose roles that will make an impact. When Euphoria came along and she was cast as the struggling teen Rue, the star made it a point to warn her fans of the heavy topics discussed in the HBO drama.

“I have a heavy responsibility on my shoulders, but I’m appreciative for that because with that there’s a lot of good that I can do and I know who is watching,” she explained to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2021. “Now, more than ever, specifically with Black Lives Matter and everything, I feel an obligation to make sure that I’m aware and putting out the right things and in line with organizers and people who are on the ground.”

Zendaya continued, “I’m just figuring it out as I go, trying to do the best I can. And when it came to Euphoria, I just wanted to make sure that my fans knew, even the ones who were my age or older than me, that I still felt their support even if they felt that the material was too triggering for them or if they didn’t feel ready or comfortable watching.”

Aside from her groundbreaking and award-winning roles, the Spider-Man star has also become a major player in the fashion industry thanks to her continued work alongside celebrity stylist Law Roach.

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” she gushed while accepting the Visionary Award at the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

From Disney Channel to now, Zendaya has definitely grown into a powerful woman! Keep scrolling to see her complete transformation over the years.

