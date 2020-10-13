Ever since she first stepped into the spotlight in 2010, Zendaya went straight from Disney Channel star to style icon. The actress has become known as one of the most stylish celebrities in Hollywood and takes so many risks with her red carpet looks.

During the 2020 Green Carpet Fashion Awards, the Shake It Up alum was honored for her always evolving style and nabbed the Visionary Award calling it “an incredible honor.”

“Fashion has always truly lived in my heart ever since I was very, very young,” Zendaya gushed while accepting the award. “I love clothes and I think it’s so much more than just clothes. I think it’s an art, it’s emotion, it’s feeling — and to me, through clothes, I’ve been able to find myself and be more confident in myself as a young woman growing into my womanhood.”

She continued, “And I hope to continue to able to do that until this industry really does reflect the beauty that I get to see every day. So thank you so much,” she added. “I’m so excited for the future of this industry and all the beautiful things that we have yet still to accomplish.”

Starting off her career as a young teen, Zendaya’s style reflected her age. As her fame progress, her looks got more glamorous and high-fashion. In fact, she’s been praised numerous times as a best dressed celebrity. To honor her style throughout the years, J-14 decided to take a major walk down memory lane and relive her best looks. Scroll through our gallery for a look at all of Zendaya’s best red carpet moments, including looks from the Grammy Awards and Met Gala.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.