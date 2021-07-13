Basketball is life! Hollywood’s biggest stars stepped out for the Space Jam: A New Legacy premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, July 12, and brought their best looks.

Zendaya — who voices Lola Bunny in the movie premiering on Friday, July 16 — channeled her character with a colorful outfit and ponytail that had her looking just like the famed Looney Tune. “Lola-inspired look tonight,” the former Disney Channel star, 24, shared via Instagram Stories. “I don’t have the ears but a ponytail is close enough.”

Prior to her walk down the red carpet, the Shake It Up alum chatted with J-14 exclusively about how she “absolutely” related to Lola Bunny and feels “lucky” to have played the character. “I like to think we have a lot of things in common,” Zendaya shared. “I think she’s fierce and she’s smart and she’s witty, and she’s a far better basketball player than I will ever be. She’s always been an iconic character and it’s really exciting to, kind of, be chosen or [be] asked to be a part of this new reimagining of who she is and what she represents.”

Being cast in Space Jam: A New Legacy wasn’t just a “big deal” for Zendaya, but for her family as well.

“I have, you know, a basketball family. I was supposed to be a basketball player,” she explained. “So, with that being said, Space Jam has, kind of, always been a part of my life or a part of the iconography that I grew up with at least.”

The upcoming sports film starring basketball star LeBron James and the Looney Tunes is a follow-up to the 1996 movie Space Jam, which starred Michael Jordan.

Actor Cedric Joe — who plays LeBron’s son in the movie — also caught up with J-14 before the premiere and recalled a ton of funny moments on set. The 15-year-old star recalled a lot of “missed shots” while filming the basketball scenes. “You built all this confidence and talk so much, then you really get out there on the court and then, you know, it doesn’t go as it went in your head,” he joked.

Cedric also spoke about the challenge of filming scenes with the Looney Tunes, because the animated characters weren’t really there. “It looked really cool on screen, but you know, behind the scenes, it was so funny and weird, you know, having to create our environment with nothing being there,” he explained.

Scroll through our gallery to see Zendaya, LeBron, Cedric and more stars on the Space Jam: A New Legacy red carpet.

