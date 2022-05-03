The 2022 Met Gala has come and, like years past, conquered. But you may now be wondering … where the heck was Zendaya?!

Turns out a lot of celebrities decided to skip out on the large-scale event this year! Some other celebrities who were noticeably absent were Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and the D’Amelio sisters.

Zendaya revealed why she was going to miss the big event at the Euphoria FYC Emmy event on April 22. “I don’t want to disappoint my fans here, but I will be working,” she told Extra. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies so I wish everyone the best.”

Although Zendaya won’t be at the gala this time around, she added that she’ll “be back eventually.” The last time the Spider-Man: No Way Home star attended the Met Gala was in 2019 when she had a literal Cinderella moment. The K.C. Undercover star dug into her Disney roots and wore a Tommy Hilfiger, Cinderella-inspired, floor length ball gown that lit up after her stylist, Law Roach, waved their magic wand. Law was dressed up as Zendaya’s fairy godmother, naturally. We did not see Zendaya on the Met Gala red carpet the next year, as New York City went into lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, and the 2020 Met Gala got postponed to September 2021. The Disney star did not return in 2021 as she was still filming for Euphoria. Busy lady, indeed! Fashion's Biggest Night! Young Hollywood Stars Rock the 2022 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos Zendaya fans and Met Gala fans alike are always excited to see what the Euphoria actress wears to the event, as she and Law always pull off stunning looks that we still can’t get over — remember when she dressed up as Joan of Arc in 2018?! On top of that, the actress, 25, became the youngest person to ever win the Council of Fashion Designers of America’s Fashion Icon Award in March 2022 for her work with Law. When the Disney alum accepted her award, she reflected on her fashion evolution throughout the years. “When I was 14 and at my first movie premiere, my outfit was a bunch of stuff that I had from Target. And I thought I was fly. I felt cool,” she said. “To this day, I think that’s really all that matters. Then, you know you’re doing the right thing.” True that!

Scroll through our gallery for all of the celebrities that skipped the Met Gala this year.

