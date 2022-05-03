It’s that time of the year again — the 2022 Met Gala is here! On Monday, May 2, Hollywood’s biggest stars strutted their stuff in their stuff on the red carpet at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

The extravagant event returned to its traditional scheduled date — the first Monday in May — after being postponed to September last year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Last year’s gala kicked off the start of a two-part exhibit with “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.” This year’s theme, “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” continues the celebration.

The stars did not disappoint. They brought out their best looks for this year’s star-studded event, following the event’s dress code of “Gilded Glamour.”

“They’re really engaging with the concept for the exhibition, which is this sort of new language for American fashion. That’s been really exciting,” curator of the museum’s Costume Institute, Andrew Bolton, told Vogue in February 2022. “The stories really reflect the evolution of American style, but they also explore the work of individual tailors, dress-makers and designers. … So, one of the main intentions of the exhibition is to spotlight the talents and contributions of these individuals, and many of them are women.”

This year’s co-chairs Regina King, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Lin-Manuel Miranda hosted alongside designer Tom Ford, head of Instagram Adam Mosseri and editor-in-chief of Vogue Anna Wintour.

Unfortunately, Met Gala favorite Zendaya was unable to bring another epic look to this year’s event.

“I’m sorry to disappoint my fans here but I will be working,” the Euphoria star told Extra in February 2022 ahead of the event. “Your girl’s gotta work and make some movies. So I wish everyone the best.”

Teasing her return, the former Disney Channel star added, “I will be back eventually.”

Zendaya also missed out on the 2021 Met Gala because of her Euphoria shooting schedule. ”My fans are very upset with me. I will unfortunately not be able to attend because I’ll be working for Euphoria. I wish I could, especially since this fashion icon is going to be hosting,” she told Extra during a separate interview alongside Dune costar Timothée Chalamet in September 2021.

Although fans definitely missed Zendaya on the red carpet, some other stars made up for it! Scroll through our gallery to see Young Hollywood stars on the 2022 Met Gala red carpet.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.