Hi, this is Zendaya, Dove Cameron and Sabrina Carpenter, and you’re watching … the Met Gala! So many former Disney Channel stars were in attendance on fashion’s biggest night on Monday, May 6, that the theme might as well have been 2010’s nostalgia. Keep reading for a breakdown on all of the former Disney stars that attended the 2024 Met Gala.

ICYMI, the 2024 event served as Zendaya’s first Met Gala appearance in over five years, so we guess she was playing catch-up as she walked the carpet not once, but twice! Along with Zendaya, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny and Chris Hemsworth served as this year’s co-chairs to the 2024 event.

A few weeks before fashion’s biggest night in 2024, Zendaya appeared on “Live with Kelly and Mark” — and revealed that she was nervous to return to the famous red carpet.

“Going up the steps is very daunting, and I haven’t been back for maybe four or five years,” she revealed on the show. “So this is, like, my first time back at the Met in quite a while.”

The dress code for this year was “The Garden of Time.” The Met Gala, however, is also holding an exhibition called “Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion” which was implemented into the theme.

Just three days before the 2024 Met Gala, longtime stylist Law Roach revealed that he “hasn’t seen Zendaya’s dress.”

“We’ve been on two press tours — Dune 2 and Challengers — and doing two Vogue covers. The dress isn’t even made. They won’t fit until Saturday,” he told The New York Times on Thursday, May 2. It’s unclear which dress he was referring to at the time!

Along with Zendaya, fellow former Disney star Sabrina was there, wearing a strapless ensemble by Oscar de la Renta. This served as the second Met Gala that Sabrina had ever attended, with her debut being in 2022 when the theme was “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.

Her 2024 Met Gala appearance comes weeks after releasing her hit single “Espresso,” which is rumored to be about her current boyfriend, Barry Keoghan — who she also posed with at the 2024 event, which served as their red carpet debut as a couple!

Dove also had her man in tow at the Met Gala red carpet, a.k.a. Måneskin lead singer Damiano David! The former Disney star was perfectly on theme and decked out in flowers, while her beau wore an all-black suit which showed off some skin.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover all of the former Disney stars who attended the 2024 Met Gala.

