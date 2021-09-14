Didn’t make the cut? The 2021 Met Gala was a once in a lifetime event that featured many well-known celebrities walking the red carpet, but some expected attendees surprisingly didn’t make an appearance on Monday, September 13.

Charli D’Amelio didn’t make her red carpet debut at this year’s Met Gala, even though her sister, Dixie D’Amelio, and other social media stars including Addison Rae and Emma Chamberlain were in attendance.

Charli, 17, previously explained that she didn’t receive an invitation due to her age.

“The funny thing about this is, I’m actually not old enough to go to the Met Gala,” the TikTok star told SiriusXM earlier ahead of the big event.

Charli admitted that she received a ton of negative messages online from people who felt she shouldn’t be invited, which she took in stride considering she couldn’t attend to begin with.

“But I have gotten so much hate about that, and I’m like, ‘Guys! I can’t even go!'” she added at the time. “If that was my seat, I would definitely not be upset about that at all, and I would be happy to go. But sadly, that can’t happen.”

Selena Gomez, was has been invited to the Met Gala in the past, also shocked fans when she left New York before the event was set to happen. The Texas native, 29, previously made her red carpet debut with her ex The Weeknd in 2017. The couple split up later that year.

Recently, Selena opened up about her biggest regret when it came to trying self-tanner before walking down the 2018 Met Gala red carpet.

“For the Met Gala [in 2018], I was getting ready, and we wanted to add some color,” Selena explained during Vogue‘s Beauty Secrets video series in September.

Although the Disney alum felt “really beautiful” at first, she detailed how her skin started “getting a little darker and darker” throughout the evening.

“I’m at the Met Gala — basically one of the most prestige, beautiful events — and I’m walking, trying to look all beautiful, and I look at a photo of myself when I sit down and I am completely orange,” she joked at the time.

Selena decided to address the fashion mistake on social media with a little humor.

“I had my security take a video of me because my first reaction was just to get the hell out of there, and so, I’m running to my car,” she noted. “I’m literally just hauling ass to my car and then gonna put it online. I was saying this is my reaction after seeing my Met Gala photos.”

