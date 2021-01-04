From Disney star to businesswoman! Selena Gomez took her career to new heights after her Wizards of Waverly Place days.

Aside from starring in blockbuster films, producing TV shows, creating her own cooking show and releasing music, Selena has also become an entrepreneur and started her own makeup line called Rare Beauty. Not to mention the company also launched the Rare Impact Fund with the goal to raise $100 million over 10 years to help those in need get access to mental health services.

“When I was younger I was lucky enough to find my passion, and from that point on, I kind of had to go with it no matter what happened,” the multi-faceted celeb said during the 2020 Teen Vogue Summit. “And because of that, a lot of people told me ‘no,’ a lot of people said … that I wasn’t capable.”

Over the years, Selena has definitely proved that she is, indeed, capable. And she has no plans to slow down any time soon. In fact, the actress has a lot of new projects in the works! Scroll through our gallery to find out what Selena is working on next.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.