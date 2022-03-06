From her Disney Channel days to now, Selena Gomez has had a major fashion evolution. When she was starring as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, the actress sported outfits that reflected her age, but as she grew up in the public eye, Selena had become accustomed to high-fashion looks.

During an interview with Dazed from February 2020, the Monte Carlo star explained that she found her personal style by “pretty much freefalling.” Selena also credited a lot of her best fashion moments to her stylist, Kate Young.

“Once I started understanding the craftsmanship and how dedicated people are to making it, and how delicate everything felt, my eyes were really opened to it,” she told Business of Fashion in September 2017. “There’s something that happens when I put on a beautiful piece of clothing. And it’s not just through characters or music videos. I feel like it completely affects how I’m stepping into an environment. I’m very dramatic, I love being expressive with stuff. So, if I have on a good outfit and my hair looks poppin’ I feel great! I have a whole new aura about myself.”

In June 2021, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress sat down with Vogue and broke down some of her most iconic outfits over the years. Kicking of the video with an outfit from 2007, Selena told viewers, “I didn’t know what the hell I was doing, you know?” Referring to the early days of her career. When it came to transitioning into more stylish looks, the songstress recalled the “Love You Like a Love Song” music video as “the first time I tried to be high fashion.” She added, “And you can laugh at that, because that’s not high fashion.”

Selena also looked back at her 2015 Met Gala dress, made by designer Vera Wang.

“I fluctuate a lot with my weight, and I remember this night specifically I didn’t feel good about my body,” she told Vogue. “What was really amazing was I got the chance to work on a dress that fit my body. I had such a beautiful time shaping this dress. I think that we came together and build something really beautiful and something that fit me really well. That was a moment where I was like, ‘I don’t have to be that 19-year-old body shape anymore.’ Because I’m not.”

Scroll through our gallery to see Selena’s best red carpet moments over the years.

