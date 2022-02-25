Taking over the Big Apple! Selena Gomez has been photographed filming Only Murders in the Building around New York City ever since it was announced that she would be starring in the Hulu comedy series.

Following its premiere in August 2021, the show — also starring Steve Martin and Martin Short — was picked up for a second season.

“First off, they’re brilliant. They’re legends, and they have lived so many different lives, and it’s like I’m a sponge and I’m just soaking all of that in. They were just like uncles,” Selena gushed during a June 2021 interview with Vogue Australia about her costars. “They’re so quick and witty and established. I want to be where they are. I love when people challenge me, and they would tell me things I would never know. I think you’re going to see on screen how much we did love each other.”

The first season found Selena’s Mabel in an unlikely friendship with Charles (played by Steve) and Oliver (played by Martin) after one of the tenants in their apartment building mysteriously dies. Together, the trio starts a podcast in which they chronicle their adventures trying to solve the murder.

“It’s cool because, personally in my life, since I started season 1 to doing season 2, I changed so much,” Selena told Variety in December 2021. “I know that it’s a small amount of time, but I think it kind of carried on into [her character] Mabel. If anything, there’s just more of a sophistication to her. Her style gets better. She’s like super cool. I cut my hair. So it’s a whole fresh start for Mabel.”

The season 1 finale saw Mabel arrested as the prime suspect in the murder, even though it was revealed that she didn’t do it. Set photos show the former Disney Channel star reunited with her costars while wearing some pretty fashionable looks, so apparently the character won’t be spending too much time in jail.

“When I was reading it, I was really really shocked because this is so different but it’s what makes the show so great,” Selena said about the second season. “They did such a great job creating another story.”

