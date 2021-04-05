Back to her roots! Selena Gomez is officially making her return to television with a starring role in the Hulu series Only Murders in the Building.

Not only does this role mark her first TV project since Wizards of Waverly Place came to an end in 2012, but it also has a star-studded cast, including legendary comedians Steve Martin and Martin Short. Selena’s casting news was first announced in August 2020, and the stars hit the New York City streets to start production in December of that same year. Along with her acting role, the brunette beauty also serves as an executive producer on the show.

Although not a lot of information has yet to be released regarding the show, Selena did spill some minor details during a March 2021 interview with The Los Angeles Times. “I can barely get through a tape because they’re making me laugh the entire time,” the songstress said about working alongside her well-known costars. At the time, the actress also acknowledged rumors that she was dating fellow Hulu star Aaron Dominguez after photos of them on set went viral.

“We had just started working together,” Selena told The L.A. Times. “I honestly thought, ‘No wonder guys don’t want to date me!’ I think people only care because I’m young, and the older I get the less they’ll care. For now, it’s a part of the job that I don’t really like. I’m actually grateful that I’m not involved with anyone right now.”

So, there you have it, there’s no behind-the-scenes love for Selena when it comes to this role! But what else can fans expect to see from the star when the show finally premieres? Well, according to Steve, “Her performance is rich and adult.” The Cheaper by the Dozen actor dished on working alongside Selena during a Vogue interview in March 2021, explaining that after working together for a few months the three stars “think of ourselves as the Three Musketeers.”

“You get a list of names, you know, you’re thinking, ‘Sure, they’d be good, they’d be good,’ and then they say, ‘What about Selena Gomez?’ and it’s just — yes, of course. There was no question except ‘Can we get her?’ We knew she would enhance the show in so many ways, the number one being talent,” he recalled,” noting that she’s a “solid, solid rock foundation” and “nicely, intensely low-key.”

Scroll through our gallery for all the details on Only Murders in the Building, including release date, cast, set photos and more.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.