Get ready to step into the kitchen with Selena Gomez, you guys, because her HBO Max series, Selena + Chef, is almost here!

For those who missed it, back in May it was announced that the former Disney Channel star was set to return to TV screens everywhere and star in a brand new show, which was filmed during the coronavirus quarantine. Well, guys, you won’t have to wait much longer because all the episodes are dropping pretty soon!

“I’ve always been very vocal about my love of food. I think I’ve been asked hundreds of times in interviews if I had another career, what would I do and I’ve answered that it would be fun to be a chef,” the Wizards of Waverly Place alum explained in a statement. “I definitely don’t have the formal training though! Like many of us while being home I find myself cooking more and experimenting in the kitchen.”

We’re totally here to see this new side of Selena! But wait, when exactly will the show hit the streaming service? What professional chefs can we expect to see? How was the show filmed? Is there a trailer? Not to worry, guys, J-14 has you covered! Scroll through our gallery and check out everything you need to know about Selena + Chef.

