Get your makeup brushes ready because Selena Gomez is releasing a beauty line! Yep, that’s right, on Tuesday, February 4, the Rare songstress went on Instagram Live and announced that “Rare Beauty” is coming to Sephora stores in summer 2020.

“This is something I started working on two years ago. I found the right partners and the right team…and it’s important to me because I wanted to make a brand where you feel comfortable,” Selena told fans in the video. “It’s not just a brand. It’s going to be a lifestyle. I want girls and boys and men and women to feel comfortable.”

The 27-year-old teamed up with some major names in the beauty industry to help bring her vision to life. Selena revealed that the brand is meant to empower and inspire confidence within young people who use the products. She also urged her followers to help build the brand because she wants it to be as “real” as possible.

Naturally, fans have a lot of questions about “Rare Beauty. When exactly will it be released? Will it only be available in the United States? What kind of products will be available for purchase? Will the brand focus on skincare too? Well, no worries because J-14 has you covered!

Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about Selena’s new company, “Rare Beauty.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.