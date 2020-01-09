Over the years, Selena Gomez has been pretty open about her struggles with anxiety and depression, and seeing her work through those issues has honestly been so inspiring. As fans know, near the end of 2018, the Wizards of Waverly Place actress decided to check herself into a rehab facility to focus on her mental health. And now, Selena has spoken out about the decision she made to get help.

“I had low self-esteem, and that’s something I work on continuously. But I feel so empowered because I’ve gained so much knowledge about what was going on mentally,” she explained to Wall Street Journal. “My highs were really high, and my lows would take me out for weeks at a time.”

“I found out I do suffer from mental health issues, and honestly, that was such a relief,” she continued. “I realized that there was a way to get help and to find people that you trust. I got on the right medication, and my life has been completely changed.”

Selena previously opened up about her mental health issues during a visit to a hospital in Boston on September 13, 2019.

“Last year, I was suffering mentally and emotionally, and I wasn’t able to stay all kept up and together. I wasn’t able to keep a smile or to keep thinks looking normal. And it felt like all of my pain and anxiety washed over me all at once, and it was one of the scariest moments of my life,” she said. “I sought support, and the doctors were able to give me a clear diagnosis. The moment I received that information I actually felt equal parts of terrified and relieved — terrified, obviously, because the veil was lifted, but relieved I finally had the knowledge of why I had suffered for so many years from depression and anxiety. I’ve never had full answers, awareness or anything about this condition. So I began to face it head on.”

Thank you @selenagomez for being so open about your #mentalhealth. Your bravery in seeking help and speaking out will inspire others to do the same. @RudermanFdn was honored to hear your story last Friday at @McLeanHospital . pic.twitter.com/tZKyWCzKaV — Jay Ruderman (@JayRuderman) September 19, 2019

“I talked to a lot of people that were suffering with the same things. I read a lot about it, and it was something that kind of took over and I became very passionate about it,” the “Bad Liar” songstress added. “I’ve met with some greatest doctors, and I’ve met with specialists, and I’m just fortunate enough to be able to work with some of the greatest doctors and psychiatrists and amazing people to help me guide me personally through my journey. Although this does not mean that it has all gone away, but I can say that after a year of a lot of intense work that I am happier, I am healthier, and I’m in control of my emotions and thoughts more than I’ve ever been, so I’m very happy about that.”

It turns out, this wasn’t the first time Selena had to step away from the spotlight. Selena’s actually taken time away to heal multiple times throughout her career, and we’re seriously amazed by her strength. It’s definitely been a long road for the singer, but she’s out there showing us all how important it is to admit when you need help.

Now that the former Disney star is back and doing better than ever, we decided to take a look back at her long road to recovery. We are so proud of Selena for always putting herself first and taking the necessary steps to better herself.

Scroll through our gallery to uncover a complete timeline of Selena’s struggles with mental health issues.

If you or someone you know needs help, please call the National Youth Crisis Hotline at 1-800-448-4663.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.