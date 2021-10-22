From blonde to a bob! Selena Gomez‘s hair has changed a lot over the years.

When the actress made her Disney Channel debut as Alex Russo on Wizards of Waverly Place, her brunette locks had a side-bang that teens were constantly emulating on their own hair. As she got older, the actress started to experiment with length and color.

“I don’t wash my hair everyday, which may sound gross, but it’s actually really bad for my hair,” Selena told Allure in 2016. “Some of my best friends actually can’t go more than maybe two days without washing their hair, and for me, I give my mom and my dad all the credit, because I have thick hair, so it gets better the less I wash it. By the third day, my hair actually holds pretty well. It just holds curls better, and it holds product better. It’s so strange, but it actually works. I just use a little dry shampoo, and I tease it to keep the volume up. Usually by day four is when I have to absolutely wash it.”

She made a major change in 2017 when walking the red carpet at the American Music Awards with blonde hair.

“Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” Selena’s hairstylist Nikki Lee told Us Weekly at the time. “The vibe is 90’s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

At the time, fans dubbed her “Blondlena” until she, ultimately, went back to brunette. For a few years, the Only Murders in the Building star kept her natural hair color before making the change back to blonde in April 2021. After about two months, she dyed her hair dark again. That being said, Selena told Vogue during a September 2021 interview that “blonde Selena is not gone forever.”

“Recently, I went blonde and I had the best time,” the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress gushed at the time. “I think I’m definitely more of a character when I’m blonde. I felt like I could do crazy looks with my hair, I could try new things with my makeup and it was just so much fun. … I felt so cool and edgy.”

Selena continued this vibe when chopping her hair into a chic bob in October 2021. Scroll through our gallery to uncover the actress’ hair transformation over the years.

