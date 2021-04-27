She’s a blonde babe! Selena Gomez said goodbye to her brunette hair, for now, in favor of a much lighter look.

In April 2021, the former Disney Channel star shocked fans by debuting what’s been called “Blondlena” in an Instagram post on her Rare Beauty account. “New look. Need to pick new Rare Beauty lip and blush shades now,” the caption read, which was paired with a mirror selfie of the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and her new blonde hair. And the “Bad Liar” singer’s fans were totally here for the change! The comment section was full of “OMG” moments and fire emojis, with a follower proclaiming their love for the Spring Breakers star, while others shared longer messages.

“Didn’t even recognize her AH THE BLONDE QUEEN IS BACK!” one enthusiastic fan commented on the post. Another added, “Blondlena is back but with long hair we won.”

Taking Selena’s long locks from dark to light was no easy feat! According to the singer’s hairstylist, Nikki Lee, the total transformation “took 200 foils, several bowls of bleach and 8 hours of hair magic!”

“There’s LEVELS to this blonde,” the Nine Zero One salon co-owner shared via Instagram. “Definitely worth it! Her hair looks and feels amazing!”

In a statement to Us Weekly, Nikki and her Nine Zero One partner, Riawna Capri, spilled all the tea on Selena’s new look. “We’ve been doing Selena’s color for over a decade now. She typically keeps it pretty natural, but this time she went for a big change,” the duo explained. “This blonde is unique to her as we had to make sure there was an equal balance of cool and warm for her skin tone. It’s an edgier look and perfect for summer.”

This isn’t the first time Nikki has opened up about Selena’s dramatic hair transformation. After the songstress went blonde for the first time in 2017, the hairstylist talked with Us Weekly about the entire process. “Being that this was the first major color change Selena’s ever done, it was important to us that her hair remained healthy and the tone was right for her skin,” she said at the time. “The vibe is 90’s chic and she named the color #NirvanaBlonde.”

With the ’90s vibes coming back in full swing, it’s no surprise that Selena opted for a similar change years later in 2021. Scroll through our gallery to see every photo of Selena’s blonde hair.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.