Selena Gomez is a rare beauty, and knows how to slay a bikini moment! On top of that, she has even created her own own line of bathing suits with La’Mariette in July 2021. Keep reading to see all of her best bathing suit moments and photos.

“What I love about this brand is that it celebrates women who love their bodies unconditionally, giving themselves the grace they deserve,” Selena wrote on social media when announcing her La’Mariette collab with former assistant Theresa Mingus and business partner Morgan Brutocao. “Hope you love it as much as I do.”

The singer-actress has a complex relationship to social media, and often takes breaks from the internet. Selena has opened up a handful of times about navigating internet toxicity, explaining that she took a four-year break from social media during an interview with Good Morning America in April 2022.

“I understand how powerful the internet is, and in so many ways it’s done the best things for the world,” she began, before revealing that she removed herself from social media as to no longer feels plagued by the intense scrutiny that Instagram, in particular, placed her under.

“I woke up one morning and looked at Instagram, like every other person, and I was done,” she recalled. “I was tired of reading horrible things. I was tired of seeing other people’s lives. After that decision, it was instant freedom.”

While she has made her return to social media since, posting random TikTok videos and Instagram photos, the former Disney star explained why her assistant mostly posts for her on social media in an interview with Vanity Fair from February 2023. explaining that she “went through a hard time in a breakup” and she didn’t want “to see any” of the feedback and people’s opinions.

“People can call me ugly or stupid and I’m like, ‘Whatever.’ But these people get detailed. They write paragraphs that are so specific and mean. I would constantly be crying. I constantly had anxiety … I couldn’t do it anymore. It was a waste of my time,” she explained.

“The only thing I have on my phone is TikTok because I find it to be a little less hostile. There are wonderful things about social media—connecting with fans, seeing how happy and excited they are and their stories,” Selena added. “But usually that’s filtered through [for me now]. I created a system. Everything I do I send to my assistant who posts them. As far as comments, my team will put together a few things that are encouraging.”

Click through our gallery to uncover all of the times Selena rocked a bathing suit.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.