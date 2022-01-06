Just call Selena Gomez a social media star! The actress is becoming a TikTok phenomenon one video at a time.

Following the rise of the video-sharing app in late 2019, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum made her own account on the platform. While her first video is from 2016, Selena didn’t start posting regularly until October 2019. At the time, she posted a clip recorded in a car that showed her singing along to her own single “Look at Her Now.”

From then on, Selena’s videos have gotten funnier and give fans insight into her life at home. Some of her TikToks promote the products in her Rare Beauty line, while others just use popular TikTok sounds, but either way, they almost always go viral.

“It’s really fun,” Selena told Extra of the app in December 2021.

Throughout her time in the spotlight, Selena has been vocal about her love-hate relationship with social media. During an August 2021 interview with ELLE, the Only Murders in the Building star revealed that her team is responsible for running her social media accounts.

“I don’t have it on my phone, so there’s no temptation. I suddenly had to learn how to be with myself,” Selena shared. “That was annoying, because in the past, I could spend hours looking at other people’s lives. I would find myself down nearly two years in someone’s feed, and then I’d realize, ‘I don’t even know this person!’ Now, I get information the proper way. When my friends have something to talk about, they call me and say, ‘Oh, I did this.’ They don’t say, ‘Wait, did you see my post?’”

Without social media as a distraction, Selena said she was “suddenly able to be so present.”

So, when followers see an Instagram post from Selena, who is actually uploading it? “I do all of my posts through texting my assistant and the caption that I want,” she explained to WWD’s Beauty Inc. in October 2021, noting that she initially planned to get rid of her accounts altogether.

“I’m happy I didn’t, because it is such a wonderful way to stay connected,” Selena shared. “And when I do go on, it makes me happy to know that I’m just being completely honest and being true to who I am.”

Now, she’s staying true to herself by taking over TikTok! Scroll through our gallery to read Selena’s quotes about her love for the video-sharing app.

