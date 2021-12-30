When it comes to famous friends, Selena Gomez has a ton!

The former Disney Channel starlet started making headlines with BFF Cara Delevingne in December 2021 after the two got matching tattoos from New York City-based artist Keith Scott “Bang Bang” McCurdy. At first, the celebrity tattoo artist teased Selena’s ink design, located on her back, with an Instagram caption that just tagged the Wizards of Waverly Place star. Days later, he gave fans a closer look at the ink design.

“Watercolor on @selenagomez,” he captioned the image. “Thank you for always being wonderful.”

Selena already has more than 15 tattoos, but this design appears to be one of her bigger pieces of body art. While the ones fans have seen thus far have consisted of mainly black ink, this tattoo is a pink rose that drips down her back to look like a watercolor painting. After fans went into a frenzy over this addition to Selena’s growing collection, Bang Bang surprised followers further by revealing that Cara got a matching rose tattoo.

“Matching for @caradelevingne,” the artist captioned a video of the model showing off her new design. “I had so much fun making these tattoos — thanks for always trusting me Cara. Fyi I didn’t tell them til the end that these were my first watercolor tattoos ever.”

The two stars have been friends for years, so it’s no surprise that they got something to commemorate their friendship. Selena and Cara vacationed together in 2014, and some fans wondered if they were more than friends. The “Wolves” songstress later addressed the romance rumors.

“Honestly, I loved it. I didn’t mind it. Especially because they weren’t talking about other people in my life for once, which was wonderful,” Selena told PrideSource in October 2015. “Honestly, though, she’s incredible and very open and she just makes me open. She’s so fun and she’s just extremely adventurous, and sometimes I just want that in my life, so I didn’t mind it. I loved it.”

Over the years, the two have hung out publicly tons of times. In December 2021, it was announced that Cara would be joining Selena for Only Murders in the Building season 2.

“We just did our first day together yesterday … It’s so fun,” Selena told Extra at the time of working with her bestie. “We were just dying and laughing most of the time because we just know each other so well.”

