This may come as a surprise, but did you know that Selena Gomez has over 10 tattoos? Yep. The actress got her first ink back in 2012, and since then, she’s slowly accumulated them all over her body! They cover her arms, rib cage, neck, legs and more — and they’ve definitely become a huge part of her.

But what do they all mean, you ask? Well, some of the former Disney star’s body arts have a pretty emotional story behind them — like the one that represents her kidney transplant, or the one that is dedicated to suicide prevention, for example! While others, on the other hand, are silly and don’t have a deep meaning at all! Get this, you guys — she even has one that fans believe is dedicated to her ex Justin Bieber, and a few that are matching with her best friends.

We went ahead and made you a complete guide to all of Selena’s ink designs and what they symbolize, and you might want to grab your tissues because some are pretty dang emotional. Scroll through our gallery to see all of Selena’s tattoos and their meanings.

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.