On Tuesday, July 14, Selena Gomez and Trevor Daniel teamed up to release the brand new music video for their collaboration “Past Life.” As music videos made during the coronavirus quarantine go, this one is pretty cool!

Yep, both artists started off the three-minute visual on what looked like an Instagram Live. Then, the video seemingly froze and fans were transported on a colorful journey around the world. If you wish you were able to travel right now, then definitely check this out! No, it’s not the same as hoping off a plane, but it gets the job done — think the Soarin’ Around The World ride at Disney World’s Epcot!

For those who missed it, on June 26 — just months after she dropped her album Rare — Selena returned to music with a feature on the remix of Trevor’s track “Past Life.” As it turned out, the bop is all about letting go of a past toxic relationship.

“Last night was the last night of my past life / Got me here like you can never figure me out / Last night was the last time, was the last time / I’ll never let you figure me out / Sitting here, talking to myself / Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to / Last night was the last time, was the last time,” the lyrics read.

When it came to Selena’s involvement on the track, the 27-year-old revealed that Trevor had already written the song when she recorded her vocals.

“When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” the former Disney star explained when talking to the fellow musician. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that maybe aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

