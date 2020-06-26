Just months after Selena Gomez dropped her album Rare, the singer is back with a brand new song! Yep, that’s right, the “Lose You to Love Me” songstress just teamed up with Trevor Daniel for a remix of his track “Past Life,” and the lyrics are pretty shady, TBH. So who is it about, you ask? Was the tune inspired by her relationship with Justin Bieber? Not to worry, people, because we decided to breakdown the entire song once and for all.

So it turns out, the bop is all about letting go of a past toxic relationship.

“Last night was the last night of my past life / Got me here like you can never figure me out / Last night was the last time, was the last time / I’ll never let you figure me out / Sitting here, talking to myself / Thinking how I used to use you, only thing I’m used to / Last night was the last time, was the last time,” the lyrics read.

The track most likely wasn’t written about the 27-year-old’s ex-boyfriend. How do we know? Well, she revealed in a recent interview with Trevor had already written the song when she got involved.

“When I heard the song the first time, I loved the fact that it was kind of like a story about all the things that we tend to hold onto and the patterns that we have,” the former Disney star explained. “And I’m very, very vocal about my personal experiences making decisions that maybe aren’t necessarily healthy for me.”

OK, so this one may not be about the “Love Yourself” crooner, but a lot of Selena’s other songs are!

As fans know, the Wizards of Waverly Place alum and the 26-year-old first started dating back in 2010, and were on and off for almost eight years. Their relationship was definitely a rollercoaster ride — one month they would be spotted packing on the PDA or walking hand-in-hand, and the next they’d be shading each other on social media or in interviews! Selena’s BFF Taylor Swift even seemingly hinted that the singer had cheated on Selena at one point, when she liked a super shady post about it on Tumblr. Not to mention that they wrote numerous songs about one another! Eventually, things ended for good when the musician fell for model Hailey Baldwin, who he married in September 2018.

