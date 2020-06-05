Stars like Lady Gaga and Selena Gomez are taking to social media to raise awareness for the Black Lives Matter movement. On Thursday, June 4, both the songstress and former Disney Channel star took to Instagram and told fans they would be giving their Instagram accounts to different organizations and voices in the Black community.

“Starting tomorrow, I’m giving over my Instagram account to each of the organizations I’ve recently donated to, in an effort to amplify their important voices. And after I vow to regularly, in perpetuity, across all of my social media platforms, post stories, content, and otherwise lift up the voices of the countless inspiring members and groups within the Black community,” Lady Gaga captioned her post.

Selena wrote on her own Instagram, “After thinking about how best to use my social media, I decided that we all need to hear more from Black voices. Over the next few days I will be highlighting influential leaders and giving them a chance to take over my Instagram so that they can speak directly to all of us. We all have an obligation to do better and we can start by listening with an open heart and mind.”

Shawn Mendes also announces his plans to “hand over my platform on Instagram [and] give my [Instagram] Stories for the next few days to some incredible young Black change-makers on the frontlines in the fight against systemic racism.”

These three aren’t the only celebs giving over their social media accounts. That’s right, Lizzo recently shared a message on Instagram and told fans that she and BlackVisions Collective will have a conversation on Friday, June 5 at 1 P.M. PST “to learn more about what’s happening in the heart of the protest, and how we can help.”

Riverdale star Lili Reinhart has also been using her platform for good. On Tuesday, June 2, she wrote on Twitter, “I want to open up my Instagram to any influencer from the black community who wants to say a few words or share their thoughts — I will do an Instagram Live with them and they can have my platform to speak about this issue. Any requests? Who should I reach out to?”

Since then, she’s hosted livestreams with ex-NFL player and ESPN analyst Emmanuel Acho, and she is set to speak with anti-racism educator Monique Melton on Friday, June 5, at 11 A.M. PST.

