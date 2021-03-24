Have you ever wondered what your favorite stars looked like before they were famous? We know it’s hard to picture the hottest stars in Hollywood sitting in class, but get this, you guys — most of them were actually students just like the rest of us at one point! You know how the saying goes: celebs, they’re just like us.

Some stars never finished school due to their fame status. Niall Horan, for example, opened up about having to drop out of school because of One Direction. Zayn Malik, Liam Payne and Louis Tomlinson all graduated high school before joining the band!

“My childhood was cut short by The X Factor because One Direction took off and I never really got the chance to finish school or do my exams or anything like that,” he said in the band’s 2014 book One Direction: Who We Are. “After the first audition, I packed up everything in my life in a bag. I didn’t realize at the time that, when I was stuffing clothes into the little suitcase, that was pretty much me leaving home for good.”

Similarly, Noah Centineo decided to pursue his acting career before finishing school. “I moved across the country to become an actor, not an academic type,” the To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before actor explained to The Hollywood Reporter in November 2018. “I know myself, I’m not gonna be a mathematician or a professor.”

Although some stars never donned a cap and gown, they did get a chance to take the classic school picture, and J-14 decided that it’s time to put your knowledge to the test. We went ahead and rounded up a bunch of throwback yearbook pictures of your favorite celebrities from when they were younger! Can you figure out which famous face is in each photo? Some of them actually look a lot like they do now — like Harry Styles and Selena Gomez — while others look so different, we literally can’t believe they’re the same person — like Ariana Grande and Miley Cyrus! But either way, these superstars have certainly come a long way since their high school days.

Scroll through our gallery to see your favorite stars’ yearbook pictures, and see how many you can figure out!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.