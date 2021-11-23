Music’s biggest night! The 2022 Grammy Awards are almost here, and tons of major stars are nominated.

Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven nominations following the release of her first-ever record, SOUR, in May 2021.

“Every song is so personal and close to my heart. Getting to share them with people is the most special thing I’ve ever done in my life. Thank u to everyone who made this album happen,” the songstress wrote on Instagram upon the record’s release. “Whatever happens with the album I’m just so grateful I got to work with all these incredible people.”

Selena Gomez is also up for her first-ever Grammy Award in the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album category for her March 2021 Spanish-Language EP, Revelación.

“It is something that needed to be precise and needed to be respected by the audience I’m going to release this for,” she told Apple Music’s Zane Lowe said of the songs. “Of course, I want everyone to enjoy the music, but I am targeting my fan base. I’m targeting my heritage, and I couldn’t be more excited.”

The upcoming Grammy Awards will see the addition of two new categories: Best Global Music Performance and Best Música Urbana Album.

“It’s been a year of unprecedented, transformational change for the Recording Academy, and I’m immensely proud to be able to continue our journey of growth with these latest updates to our Awards process,” Recording Academy president and CEO Harvey Mason Jr. shared in an April 2021 statement. “This is a new Academy, one that is driven to action and that has doubled down on the commitment to meeting the needs of the music community. While change and progress are key drivers of our actions, one thing will always remain — the GRAMMY Award is the only peer-driven and peer-voted recognition in music.”

As fans know, every year, the Grammys are responsible for tons of famous faces coming together. Although the ceremony looked a little different in 2021 due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, fans were still gifted with an epic reunion between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles. Not to mention, they both took home major awards and performed at the show!

“I’m really grateful to be here. All of these songs are f—king massive, so thank you so much. I feel honored to be around all of you so thank you so much,” the former One Direction singer said during his speech after winning the Best Pop Solo performance award for “Watermelon Sugar.”

Who will take home an award this year? Scroll through our gallery for everything you need to know about the 2022 Grammy Awards.

