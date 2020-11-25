The 2021 Grammy Award nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24, and while most of music’s biggest stars were over the moon to be included, others weren’t too happy.

Justin Bieber, for example, took to social media and slammed the awards show for his “strange” nominations across four categories, three of which were related to pop music. The Canadian crooner, who released his album Changes in February 2020, said it “felt weird” that his comeback record — after taking a five-year break from music — was up for Best Pop Vocal Album since “it was and is an R&B album.”

The “Yummy” singer added that he did not want fans to think he was being “ungrateful” with his confusion. “These are just my thoughts take ’em or leave ’em. Thank you to the people who fought for me to even have any noms,” Justin captioned his Instagram post.

Similarly, The Weeknd and Nicki Minaj also slammed the Grammy Awards via social media. The After Hours singer, for his part, received no nominations while the “Super Bass” rapper resurfaced old Grammys wounds. She reflected on the 2012 awards show where she was nominated against Bon Iver for Best New Artist and ultimately lost.

Meanwhile, celebs like Noah Cyrus, Julia Michaels, Chloe x Halle, Billie Eilish and more shared their excitement (and tears) over their Grammys nominations. Scroll through our gallery to see all the stars’ reactions.

