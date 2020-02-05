On Tuesday, February 4, seat-filler Terry George opened up to Insider about his experience attending 2020 Grammy Awards. The 54-year-old Brit looked back at his time at the ceremony and revealed that pop star Ariana Grande had refused a selfie with him after the show.

“Not right now, I’m not in the mood,” he claimed she told him after he asked for a photo.

For those who don’t know, seat fillers volunteer to attend various awards shows and take the seats of celebrities when they get up during the ceremony. Terry explained to the publication that he had been moved around throughout the night, but was mostly seated next to Ariana’s family and Billie Eilish. The “Bad Guy” singer was more than happy to snap a picture with the fan, but it seemed Ariana was not.

Terry revealed that at first, he was a bit taken aback by the songstress’ refusal, but was quick to realize that she might have been upset after not winning any awards.

“I realized, thinking back in hindsight, that she didn’t win anything so she was pretty upset about it,” he said.

After they caught wind of the story, Ariana’s fans took to social media and defended the singer. Many said that she doesn’t owe anyone a photo.

“Some Grammys seat filler reported that [Ariana Grande] declined a photo. So she must have been upset about not winning…or maybe she just didn’t want to take a pic with you? She doesn’t owe you that. Even if she was upset, why you gotta capitalize on it?” one person wrote. Another added, “I’m not even a fan of hers but that 26-year-old woman you just ran up to does not owe you a picture, stop crying.”

A third said, “I believe she was asked at the end of the night, after not winning any of the categories she was nominated for. I wouldn’t want to take a picture either.”

Terry even took to Twitter and responded to the backlash. He explained that he completely understood why Ariana refused the photo.

“I don’t blame her,” he said.

