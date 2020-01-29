Former Nickelodeon stars Ariana Grande and Matt Bennett just gave fans a blast from the past! On Monday, January 27 — just one day after her show-stopping Grammy Awards performance — Ariana headed to Disneyland and hung out with her BFF and former costar. While they were there, Matt took to his Instagram Stories and posted videos of the pair rocking out to songs from the fan-favorite show Victorious.

Naturally, fans totally freaked out as they watched Cat and Robbie belt out their own versions of “Freak the Freak Out” and “All I Want Is Everything.” At one point, Ariana and Matt called for help from their Victorious costar Victoria Justice.

“We need you!” Matt captioned on of the videos, tagging the actress.

After watching the videos, an excited fan screen-recorded the clips and posted them on Twitter, where they quickly went viral. Another fan spotted the two hanging out at the theme park on the same day and snapped a quick picture.

“Hate myself for this but I just saw Ariana Grande and (more importantly) Matt Bennett getting off Space Mountain,” the social media user captioned the photo.

Hate myself for this but I just saw Ariana Grande and (more importantly) Matt Bennett getting off Space Mountain pic.twitter.com/ziEvCQP6dc — Jess Wells (@jessica_paige5) January 28, 2020

As fans know, this isn’t the first time Ariana has been spotted hanging out with Matt since their Nickelodeon series ended back in 2013. In November 2019, he surprised the audience at Ariana’s Atlanta, Georgia concert and sang “I Think You’re Swell” — another Victorious track — on stage. He shared a video of his adorable performance on Instagram with the caption, “Definitely the craziest thing I’ve ever done!”

The 28-year-old has also made multiple appearances in the songstress’ music videos over the years! In 2015, Matt made a cameo in the “One Last Time” video as Ariana’s love interest. Then, in November 2018, he portrayed the iconic role of Cliff from the romantic comedy Bring It On in her celebrity-filled “Thank U Next” visual.

Here’s to hoping for more epic jam sessions from these two BFFs in 2020!

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.