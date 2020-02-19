This may be hard to believe, but Victoria Justice is turning 27 years old on February 19, 2020. The actress was only 17 years old when she starred in Victorious, which means it’s almost been 10 years since the show premiered! That’s right, the hilarious Nickelodeon series, which also starred Matt Bennett, Ariana Grande, Avan Jogia, Liz Gillies, Daniella Monet, Michael Eric Reid, Leon Thomas III and more, aired it’s first episode on March 27, 2010, but it seriously feels like just yesterday. It went on for four epic seasons before it concluded on February 2, 2013. And when it ended, it was seriously the end of an era.

But what have the cast members been up to since the show ended? Well, some of the stars continued to act and went on to land a ton of major roles, while others disappeared from Hollywood altogether and started families of their own! But either way, they’ve all certainly grown a lot over the years. Scroll through the gallery to see what the cast of Victorious is up to these days.

