Congratulations are in order for Liz Gillies! The former Victorious star officially married her longtime love, Michael Corcoran, in New Jersey on August 8 after postponing the wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“Initially, we planned on postponing a year,” the actress, 27, told Vogue in an interview published Wednesday, September 16. “Then, as time went on, we decided a big wedding was no longer something that made sense for us. The virus really put things into perspective. That being said, we did want to get married as long as it could be done in a safe and intimate setting with a group that we trusted.”

The entire ceremony took place at the Inn at Fernbrook Farms in Chesterfield, New Jersey — Liz’s family lives close by — with 10 guests, according to the publication.

“We got tested before we left and quarantined with my family for two weeks before the wedding,” the Dynasty star gushed. “With everything going on, it felt so nice to be in my childhood home with nothing to do but relax leading up to the big day. We cooked and took the dogs for long walks and really just enjoyed each other’s company. It felt good to slow down. Overall, we were very fortunate to be able to safely spend this time with family. It was incredibly special.”

Liz also shared a series of photos from her wedding on Instagram. The stunning snaps showed off her gown from Britt Wood Designs in Atlanta and one even gave fans a look at the moment she and Michael, 47, said “I do” under a floral archway.

Although they were unable to attend, her Victorious costars took to the comment section of her posts and sent the couple well wishes.

“OMG LIZ! Congrats. So beautiful,” Victoria Justice wrote. Daniella Monet added, “So damn happy for you guys.”

Matt Bennett also chimed in with, “My babies are all grown up.”

Liz and Michael dated for six years before deciding to officially tie the knot. After buying a house in Atlanta together, the music producer and composer got down on one knee.

“I had no idea what he was doing. All of a sudden he got down on one knee and proposed to me right there,” Liz told Vogue. “I was totally surprised. It was a perfect proposal.”

