Young Hollywood stars took over the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards! The award ceremony, which took place in Los Angeles on Wednesday, March 1, included attendees such as Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter and K-pop group TWICE were notably present. Keep reading to see photos of the young Hollywood stars’ outfits and looks at the award ceremony.

Lana Del Rey was honored with the Visionary Award at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards, which was presented by last year’s Woman of the Year, Olivia Rodrigo.

“I am so grateful to be here tonight celebrating so many incredible women,” Olivia said in her introduction speech. “And I’m beyond honored to present the visionary award to someone who couldn’t be more deserving of it if they tried, Miss Lana Del Rey.”

“More important than her long list of accolades though, is the unique way she impacts everyone who encounters her in her music,” she continued. “Lana has raised an entire generation of music lovers and songwriters like me, and taught them that there’s beauty in their vulnerability and power in their melancholy.”

Other notable attendees were the women of TWICE, as the K-pop stars’ fans (known as ONCEs) noisily cheered whenever a band member was seen on camera, which endlessly amused other attendees such as Sabrina Carpenter, who introduced the band before their performance of “Moonlight Sunrise.”

“I was especially thrilled they [TWICE] were being recognized because I’m a really big stan,” the “Nonsense” singer told the audience. “They’re so talented, and now I consider myself a ONCE, which is what half this room is! I really hope this award will expose them to a wider U.S. audience.”

TWICE later won the award for Breakout Artist, much to the excitement (and loud applause) to their fans in the room.

Member Chaeyoung was first to speak during their acceptance speech. “Receiving Breakthrough Artist at Billboard Women in Music is the most magical way to start our year,” she began.

“Ever since we became TWICE, we believed in each other to always be together when taking a step toward our future,” she continued. “This moment is especially meaningful because all nine of us are standing here together in front of our fans who made our dreams come true. This title Breakthrough Artist proves that if you confidently push for your dream, people who support you will always be your team, you will break through.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see all of the looks at the 2023 Billboard Women in Music Awards

