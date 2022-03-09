Besties for the rest of their lives! Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies may have starred in Victorious together, but they knew each other long before the Nickelodeon show premiered in 2010.

The actresses both starred in 13: The Musical on Broadway in 2008 before taking their talents to Hollywood. Then, Ariana and Liz were cast as Cat Valentine and Jade West, respectively, in Victorious.

“I lived with Liz for a while,” Ariana gushed to Teen Vogue in May 2012 about their friendship. “She lived in my mom’s house with me. It was so much fun!”

Although they’ve yet to work together again, the two keep fans updated on the status of their friendship via social media. Liz, for one, referred to Ariana as her “sister” during an interview with People in June 2015.

“We can’t get away from each other!” The CW star said, referring to their roles in 13 and Victorious. “And we did an animated show together, we did voiceovers on this show for Nickelodeon together. We really can’t escape each other.”

Liz went on to explain how their relationship has evolved over the years.

“I think she’s busier than I am! She’s in Europe now, but we’re totally close,” she shared at the time. “She’s like blood to me, she’s like my sister. So, unless we have a massive falling out, nothing will be happening there. We lived together. I’ve known her since what feels like the beginning of time, but really it’s been seven years since all this started.”

When Ariana and now-husband Dalton Gomez got married in May 2021, Liz was noticeably absent.

“I could not get off of work to go to her wedding because we would have to be cleared for, like, seven days to fly. So, not only could I not tell anybody, but I also couldn’t even ask for the day off and I couldn’t get the day off,” she explained on Watch What Happens Live! with Andy Cohen in July of that same year. “I would’ve been there.”

But, there were no hard feelings since the girls have continued to broadcast their hangout sessions to the masses.

In March 2020, for example, the duo shared photos via Instagram. Liz, for one, posted one pic on Instagram Stories, writing, “Most fun night of my life.”

Scroll through our gallery for a timeline of Ariana and Liz’s friendship from the start.

