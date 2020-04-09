While they’re stuck in self-isolation due to the current coronavirus pandemic, Ariana Grande and former Victorious costar Liz Gillies have found an awesome way to keep themselves busy! That’s right, the BFFs teamed up and totally recreated iconic scenes from the throwback 1998 movie The Waterboy, and boy, was it epic.

For those who missed it, Ariana completely transformed herself into Adam Sandler‘s character from the classic film, while Liz acted as his love interest. Get this, the songstress’ mom, Joan Grande, even got in on all the fun! The three talented ladies filmed their scenes separately at their respective homes and then edited it all together to look almost exactly like the original scene. The first video they posted on April 6 immediately went viral, and Adam himself even responded to the clip.

“Bobby Boucher approves of this message,” he wrote on Twitter, referring to his character from the comedic flick.

On April 8, the girls posted their second scene, and this one also caught the Hollywood legend’s eye once again.

“A tough day for Bobby… Vicki… and Mama,” the actor responded to their awesome acting job.

Here’s to hoping some more epic scenes come soon! For those who don’t know, the throwback movie follows Bobby Boucher, who worked as a waterboy for a Louisiana college football team. After he got fired, and against his overprotective mother’s wishes, he became a football star for a rival team. The hilarious film is a total classic, and apparently, one of Ariana’s favorites!

As fans know, this isn’t the only time the “Thank U Next” songstress has reunited with one of her former costars recently. To celebrate the Nickelodeon show’s 10 year anniversary, the entire Victorious cast hopped on a video chat to celebrate and dished on what they hear from fans about their previous roles. According to Daniella Monet, “Ari said that everyone wants her to talk in her Cat voice.”

Love J-14? Be sure to subscribe to our YouTube channel for fun, exclusive videos with your favorite stars.